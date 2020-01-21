Fancy a graphics card? The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is available now

If you’re thinking of getting a new graphics card, or you’re in dire need of one, this may interest you. AMD announced the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is now available. Which, according to AMD, is capable of reaching 1080p gameplay.

The card is powered by AMD RDNA architecture, and more on that architecture can be found here if you’re interested. Thanks to this, the card comes with software features like Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon Image Sharpening. To name a few benefits.

That’s it with the techy side of things, now onto more practical things like price. The card will set you back $279 from AMD board partners including: ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX.

In addition, AMD are also offering a 3 month pass to Xbox Game Pass for PC with everything purchase.