AMD offers The Last of Us Part 1 bundle ahead of PC launch

Just ahead of the launch of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, AMD has put together a bundle for the game and a GPU to get people ready.

Out on March 28th, fans are hoping the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 will offer all the bells and whistles the recent PC versions of PlayStation-exclusive titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, or Returnal have brought to PC, with ultra-wide support, and all the tweaks possible you’d hope for with a new version of a game. The game was originally due to be out by now (on March 3rd), but delayed to give it some extra polish.

The new bundle from AMD basically means that with certain Radeon cards (RX 7000, or the RX 6000 series of cards) you will get the game for no extra cost, and that starts from today up until April 15th. Some of the cards are pretty pricey, like the RX 7900 XT (£799.99), but the idea is that if you’re in the market for a new GPU and wanted to play The Last of Us Part 1, this isn’t a bad way to do it.

“I’m so excited for the new players to journey across America with Joel and Ellie. Not only will they get to experience this beloved story for the first time, but they’ll be playing a game that takes full advantage of modern hardware and incorporates many of the features and improvements we’ve made in the decade since the game was originally released,” game director Matthew Gallant said, adding ““The development of The Last of Us Part I on PC provided us with an opportunity to open our game in new ways”.

Gallant also said of the PC version that ““We learned a lot from the development of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC earlier this year, and we can’t wait to make The Last of Us Part I at home on the PC as well”.

The PlayStation 5 version came out on September 2nd, 2022, which we scored a 10/10. Chris White said “The Last of Us Part 1 is so much more than another re-release. It is a remake in the grandest way, bringing everything that made the original special and improving every single aspect of it. Left Behind, the DLC that brought Ellie’s relationship with Riley to our attention has also been included, and it’s just as impressive. Visually, the whole package is incredible, standing side by side with the best titles on PS5. Various audio improvements and technological enhancements made me fall in love with the game all over again, and I couldn’t help being impressed constantly. The best game on PlayStation 3 that became the best game on PlayStation 4, is now, quite possibly, the best game on PlayStation 5”, in his review.

The Last of Us Part 1 is out now for PlayStation 5, and coming to PC (Epic Games Store & Steam) on March 28th.