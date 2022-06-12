First Starfield gameplay revealed along with plenty of details

Fans have been waiting for some time to get a glimpse of what to expect from Starfield, and at tonight’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, a substantial chunk was revealed. Not only did we get to see plenty of combat and on-planet exploration, Todd Howard showed up to tease more about the sheer size of it, and what else players can expend when it releases next year. The first Starfield gameplay shows off the protagonist taking on a bunch of enemies in a space port on the moon of Kreet, using a mix of weaponry in first and third-person.

We also got to see a story trailer which showed off what fans can expect from Bethesda’s space epic. Howard then announced there would be a hefty character creation with ideas taken from previous games to make customisation better than ever before. It was also revealed just how big Starfield is going to be. There are 100 systems in total, featuring 1000 planets, making it scarily ambitious. We don’t know just how dense these planets will be, or how much they can be explored, but there’s no denying it’s going to be a massive game.

You can watch the first Starfield gameplay reveal below: