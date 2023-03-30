Microsoft to show off tartan inspired Xbox Controller, and fashion collection

Microsoft has promised to show off the “ultra-limited handcrafted tartan-covered” Xbox Controller as part of the Tartan exhibition opening on April 1st, which has also inspired a full fashion collection created by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers.

It’s already been a very busy week Xbox Controller wise, as we’ve just had the announcement of the red and blue colours Elite Series 2s, and even an officially licensed Thrustmaster made Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Controller. And, on top of that, this isn’t even the only “wearable” gaming news today, as we’ve also had the announcement of a Death Stranding clothing line. Phew!

The controller was originally revealed nearly a year ago, via the video you can see below:

Anyway, the V&A Dundee’s Tartan Exhibition is running until January 2024, and presents a radical new look at a globally recognised design and brings together many different voices from around the world”, says Xbox. The press release explains that “more than 300 objects illustrate tartan’s universal and enduring appeal with examples of fashion, architecture, graphic and product design, photography, furniture, glass and ceramics, film, performance and art”, and of course, that includes Xbox, who’ve partnered with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers (as mentioned above) as well as weavers, Lochcarron.

This design is an innovative example of weaving, using only single green, white and black threads to create a digital pixelated effect for the tartan sett which echoes the internationally famous shades used for the Xbox console, controllers, and logo since its inception. Following Xbox’s first collaboration with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers in 2022, which produced the ultra-limited handmade controller, the partnership has expanded to include the official Xbox tartan through an Xbox Tartan Edit. It features a range of fashion, lifestyle, home accessories and limited made-to-order kilts, trews and waistcoats are all available exclusively at Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers website.

Gordon Nicolson, Lead Product Developer & Tartan Designer explained: “I was honoured to be asked to design a tartan for such an iconic brand, the tartan was technically challenging as it required a very small sett so that it could be seen on the controller.”

Graeme Boyd, Xbox EMEA Social Media Marketing Manager added, ”

“We are so pleased that we can continue to celebrate Scotland’s heritage in a fun, authentic way with our official tartan. It was awesome to see the positive response last year when welaunched the tartan, so we thought it made perfect sense to continue the relationship with GNK and create more products that our audience will love. It’s been thrilling to see the fashion collection take shape and see the controller feature in the V&A Dundee’s Tartan exhibition. We can’t wait to see what fans think of the collab.”

Microsoft said that fans should keep an eye on the official UK Twitter account “for a chance to get their hands on the ultra-limited Xbox controller”.