Xbox announces Starfield “console wrap” for Series X

Microsoft has announced Xbox Series X wraps for its flagship consoles, which will offer the chance to make the hardware look limited edition. The idea is that you physically wrap the design around your console, and it’ll show off a design to your liking, which means it can looked like a new console every month (when more are released), at a lot less of a cost than a full limited edition console the Xbox brand might have done in the past.

As you’d expect, with Starfield as hot as it gets right now, the first major Xbox Series X wrap is based on that game, and makes it look like the Starfield headset and controller. Whether you’re excited for the game or not, you have to agree these designs are seriously nice looking.

The UK pricing for the Xbox Series X wraps designs varies, starting at £39.99, and there’s a camo-design available as well (Artic Camo, and Mineral Camo). It’s worth noting that the announced Xbox Series X wraps so far seem to match that of existing peripheral designs that you can buy (the camo wrap has a controller that’s the same design, too), so it might give us a glimpse into the future wrap designs, maybe. The Starfield Xbox Series X wrap costs a bit more, at £44.99, so that’s worth noting as well.

In the video above, you can see just how simple it is to add the wrap to your console, and it clearly keeps all the vents free to bring air in and out.

Microsoft says that “The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.”.

The camp wraps will launch on November 10th in the USA and Europe, with pre-orders available now. The Starfield one is coming on October 18th.