Minecraft and BBC teaming up for Planet Earth 3 World

Microsoft has teamed up with BBC Earth again for a new Minecraft update: Planet Earth III Minecraft World, starting today (January 16th). This follows on from the “record-breaking” success of the previous Frozen Planet II world.

The team at Xbox says that “Planet Earth III Minecraft World features immersive landscapes, animals and game-based learning resources, inspired by stories in the latest landmark series from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, and will be available from 16th January”.

Check out the latest trailer showing it off, below:

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time and is especially popular with younger players. Minecraft Education provides educational content for schools globally where students can learn about a wide variety of subjects via creative gameplay. The team at Mojang Studios believes it has a responsibility to use Minecraft to build a better world and inspire generations of game changers, especially around themes of global citizenship and sustainability. Players can step into extraordinary realms of the natural world to experience the struggles and triumphs of survival while playing as a series of incredible creatures, including the great white shark, the Arctic wolf, a leopardess, and more. Exploring the way these animals’ lives are intertwined by playing as both predator and prey, parent and offspring, friend and ally, they will discover the precarious balance of survival. The adventure begins at the BBC Planet Earth III Field Station. Here, players select their desired biome, study its wildlife, and embark on tailored activities. By assuming the roles of different animals, students learn about various survival strategies. Each challenge unlocks rewards, deepening the educational experience. By alternating perspectives between various animals, students cultivate empathy and gain a deeper understanding of the ecosystem’s balance. The Planet Earth III Minecraft World is available in 29 languages for both Minecraft Education and Bedrock in the Minecraft Marketplace – a unique opportunity to watch, play, and learn together, taking biology and our understanding of biodiversity far beyond the classroom or living room.

Matt Brandon, Planet Earth III series producer from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, had this to say: “We are delighted to partner with Minecraft Education and that children globally will have the opportunity to interact with stories inspired by the Planet Earth III series through immersive gameplay while learning more about our fragile natural world and the creatures we share this planet with”.

Justin Edwards, Minecraft Education’s Director of Learning Experiences added: “Minecraft Education is delighted to extend our partnership with BBC Earth, building on our work in Frozen Planet II. The new experience of the natural world in Planet Earth III brings us closer to the animals and their surrounding environment. In this world, you will learn about animals from different continents, across sea, sky, and land, and how they survive and thrive”.

Minecraft is available now on all formats.