Pokémon Horizons: The Series coming to BBC in the UK

The Pokémon Company has today announced its newest animation Pokémon Horizons: The Series will come to BBC iPlayer and CBBC next month. Coming at the perfect time, adults and kids will get to wrap up warm, pour a nice hot chocolate, and tune into the next mainline Pokémon animation.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series follows lead protagonists Liko and Roy, along with their respective Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco, as they “set off on action-packed adventures, encounter endearing characters like Friede and Captain Pikachu and uncover the mysteries of the Pokémon world.”

A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that’s determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn’t on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?

“We are incredibly excited to be working with prestigious partners, the BBC, to bring our latest animation ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ to BBC iPlayer,” said Peter Murphy, senior marketing director at The Pokémon Company International. “This is a truly special moment for the Pokémon animated series as we introduce fans to our brand-new protagonists Liko and Roy on their adventures across the world of Pokémon. We know our U.K.-based fans have been clamouring for the series’ release since it was first revealed, and we are delighted to finally share all the official release information. I have no doubt that ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ has been worth the wait, so we hope fans old and new will tune in and experience a Pokémon adventure like no other next month!”

“We know families love the world of Pokémon,” said Sarah Muller, senior head of commissioning for CBBC, “and we can’t wait to bring this all-new Pokémon animated adventure to the home of children’s programming in the U.K. and just in time for the festive season!”