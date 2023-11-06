Pokemon Violet & Scarlet DLC 2 coming in December

Nintendo has confirmed the second part of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC (The Indigo Disk) will be coming on December 14th.

The first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Teal Mask) was quite short, so this second piece is assumed to be the larger piece of the two, adding new Pokemon. Nintendo says you will “study abroad at Blueberry Academy, home to the Terarium, an undersea facility made up of four biomes featuring different climates and Pokemon”.

The big draw, perhaps, is that in the The Indigo Disk, you will be able to encounter all first partner Pokemon, meaning the likes of Bulbasaur, Charizard, and co will all be present. There will be new pocket monsters like Archaludon, Raging Bolt, and Iron Crown, and an Elite Four to beat in the Blueberry league. Nintendo says that you can “invite familiar faces from the Paldea region over. Defeat one of these Trainers in battle to trade Pokémon with them”, and “donate Blueberry Points to other clubs to redecorate the League Club room and more”.

If you bought the overall package of DLC you will get this part when it releases, otherwise the entire DLC package including both parts is £31.49 on the eShop currently, or you can grab a copy of the game with the DLC for £81.48.

The Teal Mask was good, and we scored it 7.5/10 in our review, saying: “Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask is good, excelling in its storytelling. The character design is stellar too, with some areas that would look superb if not for the performance issues. If you can look past these issues, feel free to consider the score at the bottom of this review a bit higher, but it really does damage what would be an otherwise stellar piece of new content”.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk will be coming to Nintendo Switch on December 14th.