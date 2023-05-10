Project Bloom is a game from the Pokemon developer, coming in 2026

Publisher Private Division (OlliOlli World, After Us, Rollerdrome, and more) has teamed up with Game Freak to announce Project Bloom, a brand new action adventure game from the long-time Pokemon developer. The art you see at the top of this article is the first piece of concept art from the game.

Now while it looks very nice, you shouldn’t be getting too excited too soon, as Private Division confirmed that the game is “in early development and does not yet have an announced release date”, going on to confirm that it is “expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026”, before finishing up by saying “Private Division and Game Freak look forward to sharing more details about this game in the future”.

This isn’t the first non-Pokemon game that Game Freak has developed in recent memory, with Tembo the Badass Elephant coming in 2015 after Game Freak teamed up with SEGA as publisher.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” said Kota Furushima, Director at Game Freak. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future”.

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” said Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division Michael Worosz. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market”.

Expect more news in the future about Project Bloom, set for a 2026 release.