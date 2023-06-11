Xbox Series S ‘carbon black’ coming September

A brand new carbon black Xbox Series S was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, releasing September 1 for $349 RRP. Releasing just in time for Starfield, the swanky new console will offer an alternative to the previously released white version. An in-depth look at the new console has been made available on Xbox Wire, providing more details about what players can expect.

Senior marketing manager Bree Adams said the following about the new console:

Meet the new Carbon Black Series S with 1TB of storage. Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your current console or are new to Xbox, the Xbox Series S – 1TB offers you another option within the Xbox family of devices. The bold Carbon Black color is the same sleek, modern matte finish as Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller. This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are. Plus, you’ll make the most of every gaming minute with features like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

We’ve played many games on the Xbox Series S and it’s a fantastic console that might not be as powerful as the X, however, it’s a fantastic alternative and well worth investing in for players on somewhat of a budget. To coincide with the announcement of the carbon black Xbox Series S, a reveal trailer was shown off and you can watch it below: