Xbox Rewards system updated, adding Game Pass Quests on PC

Microsoft has announced an update for the Xbox rewards system, with some changes and additions to the service that are worth knowing.

Over on the official blog, there are full details, but we’ve got some of the key points summarised for you. There’s also a newly released trailer that you can watch below, which sums things up nicely. One key thing to get out of the way up front however is this: “This update will not impact existing Rewards and points previously earned by players, and going forward players under 18 will still be able to earn Microsoft Rewards points via parentally approved purchases of eligible items on the Microsoft Store, eligible searches on Microsoft Bing and other non-gameplay activities, such as completing the Microsoft Rewards Daily Set.”

Previously exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate members, Quests unlock opportunities to earn even more Rewards with Xbox. Starting to roll out on January 7, Quests are also available for PC Game Pass members. Now you have more ways to earn Rewards points on PC in addition to console and mobile. The new Game Pass Quests will also launch in Japan, bringing the region the full Rewards with Xbox experience. As part of these changes, minimum playtime is required to earn points through gameplay. For now, Quests are only available for titles in the Game Pass catalog, and this does not include PC games that require third party launchers or are played on Battle.net. Check Xbox.com/Rewards for more details.

The team says that Game Pass Quests for Xbox rewards has been “reimagined”, too. So here’s the list of ways you can now earn Xbox reward points:

Daily Play – Earn 10 points a day by playing any game from the Game Pass catalog for at least 15 minutes.

Earn 10 points a day by playing any game from the Game Pass catalog for at least 15 minutes. Weekly Streaks – Play for at least five days a week to complete your streak. The more days you play, the more points you earn. Now comes the challenge: maintain your streak week over week to unlock bigger point multipliers. A 2-week streak will earn 2x the base streak points, a 3-week streak will earn 3x the base streak points, and anything beyond a 4-week streak will earn 4x the base streak points.

Play for at least five days a week to complete your streak. The more days you play, the more points you earn. Now comes the challenge: maintain your streak week over week to unlock bigger point multipliers. A 2-week streak will earn 2x the base streak points, a 3-week streak will earn 3x the base streak points, and anything beyond a 4-week streak will earn 4x the base streak points. Monthly 4-Pack – Explore the Game Pass catalog by playing four different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every month.

Explore the Game Pass catalog by playing four different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every month. Monthly 8-Pack – Push your gaming further and play eight different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every calendar month. Don’t worry, the 4 games from your 4-Pack count towards the 8-Pack, too.

Lastly there’s a PC weekly bonus (“150 points when playing (for at least 15 minutes) for 5 days or more”) as well. The long and the short of it, I guess, is that if you’re playing hours of Astroneer like me every few days, you can get points still.

You can check out the Game Pass Quests page, here.