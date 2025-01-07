More Xbox Game Pass titles for January confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed more of the titles that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in January, and it seems there’s something for everyone.

We’ll drop each of the titles down below for you, along with any review coverage we’ve had pop up on the site over the years.

Joining today is Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC). In 2021 we said: “Road 96 tells an important story of struggles in teenagers in a country ran by criminals and dictators. It blends personal stories of those trying to survive and escape, whilst making it fun and accessible at the same time. Each playthrough is different, and the main eight characters you meet all have their own narrative that gets fleshed out the more you play. Apart form occasional screen tearing, the visuals are fantastic. If you’re after something a little different, Road 96 is a fantastic choice.” This is a game that’s returning to Game Pass for January, in case you feel like you’ve seen it before.

January 8th sees a few games moving into “Game Pass Standard”: Lightyear Frontier, My Time at Sandrock, Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders, and Rolling Hills all will be available in “Game Pass Standard” from then.

On January 14th, EA Sports UFC 5 comes to Game Pass Ultimate (Cloud and Xbox Series S|X). In 2023, we said: “UFC 5 evolves the franchise inside the octagon with incredible visuals and a streamlined submission system that strips away the complexities of progressing holds in favour of using the analogue sticks in a similar way to transitioning. The KO replay is cool, and the blood and injuries has evolved to impact matches substantially, making you change your tactics on the fly for a faster win as opposed to going for the full three or five rounds. While the career mode feels fairly unchanged, and the lack of any other bigger modes apart from online career, there’s still a lot of enjoyment in the actual fights themselves.”

That same day, Diablo hits PC via Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Here are some of the games that are leaving on January 15th:

Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

So there we have it: some narrative, some sandbox, a sports title, and plenty more. Of course, many will be waiting on the February line-up, which is going to include Avowed, one of the first huge titles of 2025.