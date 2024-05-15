Game Pass upcoming titles for May and June announced

Microsoft has announced the next list of games coming to Game Pass over the rest of May and into June, and there’s some good titles on offer.

There’s kind of something for everyone, and released into Game Pass immediately is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Note that this is not the remake that was released this year, but the original game developed by Starbreeze.

Onto the games coming soon, then, and you can click the names to see reviews of them from us:

Chants of Sennaar is coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on May 15th.

EA Sports NHL 24 is coming to Cloud via EA Play on May 16th.

Immortals of Aveum hits Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S|X on May 16th.

The biggest title, however, is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which hits Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S|X on May 21st. This is a day one release of a brand new game, console exclusive to the Xbox Series S|X machines.

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

Galacticare is next, on May 23rd, for PC, Cloud, and Xbox Series S|X, and is another day one release for Game Pass, having moved release dates recently.

Hauntii is also coming on the same day, and is another day one release.

Moving Out 2 comes to Cloud, Console, and PC on May 28th, while Humanity (previously on PS5 and PC) hits Cloud, Console, and PC on May 30th.

Lords of the Fallen is a big one, and that’s on all three formats of Game Pass as well, on May 30th.

Moving into June now, on the 4th Firework is hitting PC, while Rolling Hills is another day one release on Cloud, Console, and PC, on the same date.

Lastly, here’s a quick list of games that are leaving Game Pass on May 31st: