Galacticare is now launching on May 23rd

Developer Brightrock Games along with publisher CULT Games has confirmed the new release date for Galacticare, and the sci-fi hospital management sim is now coming on May 23rd to PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.

The developer is the same team who made War for the Overworld, and Galacticare tasks you with curing multiple conditions, while managing the hospital itself. Check out the release date trailer, below:

With unique species harbouring needs and traits, doctors with specific quirks, consultants with full skill trees, the ability to prioritise conditions and direct the flow of traffic, and many more mechanics, Galacticare offers an approachable management experience with rich systems. You’ll take on emergency scenarios in orbit around volcanic planets, deep-space graveyards, and planet sized, psychic alien deities. You’ll get to know the very staff you hire as Galacticare takes you through not only the cosmos, but the stories of your ragtag team of outsiders from all across the galaxy – as well as the variously eccentric clients who’ll hire you.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Control Everything – Optimise patient health, take charge of hiring and firing, and intricately design your hospital in a way that satisfies your particular needs. Invest your profits wisely between research, expansion, and preparation for any unforeseen disasters. Face Disaster – Try desperately to keep people alive in scenarios like "an entire planet is on fire", "evil technology is turning the universe into Pong", and "I can't tell if that's a God or not." Do everything you can to help Galacticare flourish in a deranged universe!

Cultural Outreach – From the Ohde, former conquerors who've retired so they can bugger about, to the industrious and heavily-modified Tenki, you'll meet and treat seven distinct species, all with their own unique attributes. Immerse Yourself in a Rich Narrative – Galacticare's narrative accompanies your gameplay; characters react to your performance, outcomes, and choices, and the Codex features evolving stories as your researchers attempt to understand the game's many conditions

It’s been about ten months since we first previewed Galacticare, where we said: “While the preview is limited, it hints at a level of creativity and fun in the main game that I absolutely cannot wait to experience. Like Two-Point Hospital, Galacticare splits its time perfectly between genuinely challenging management and tongue-in-cheek humour, but with a distinctly Red Dwarf-ish flavour that I can’t get enough of.”

Galacticare is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on May 23rd.