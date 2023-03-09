Galacticare is a new hospital management sim, coming this year

Brightrock Games, the team behind War for the Overworld have announced a brand new hospital management sim called Galacticare, and it’s coming in 2023 to both PC and consoles.

Galacticare is part of a new label “CULT Games”, and is aiming to have a “rich narrative”. You can check out the trailer, and all of the official information on the game so far, below:

Begin your journey into space as the Director of Galacticare: a pioneering, interstellar hospital franchise which, in a first for the 23rd century, cures more than it kills! In a colourful sci-fi world rife with death and disease, design and manage perfectly functioning hospitals orbiting volcanic planets, deep-space graveyards, and psychic alien deities! With an offbeat narrative that twists together a ragtag group of eccentrics, Galacticare will take you on a journey beyond managing a hospital. From your assistants – a dejected AI bureaucrat and Medi, a tireless janitorial robot – to the variety of consultants you’ll hire and bring along on your journey, the characters will grow beside you as you progress deeper through the story.

Here’s the list of features from the developer:

Build Hospitals Unlike Any Other – Build the best place of healing you can amidst the stars by constructing treatment rooms, placing equipment, hiring staff, and customising your hospital to your heart’s content.

Build the best place of healing you can amidst the stars by constructing treatment rooms, placing equipment, hiring staff, and customising your hospital to your heart’s content. Eradicate Disease… In Style – Upgrade and improve treatment technologies such as Projectile Medicine, the Xen Garden, and Dream Therapy and keep up with the ever increasing demands of interstellar health care!

Upgrade and improve treatment technologies such as Projectile Medicine, the Xen Garden, and Dream Therapy and keep up with the ever increasing demands of interstellar health care! Get Good – Use every tool and tactic at your disposal to improve your Hospital Rating – the only metric that truly matters.

Use every tool and tactic at your disposal to improve your Hospital Rating – the only metric that truly matters. Face Disaster – Make the best out of scenarios like “run a hospital in a space prison”, “why is everyone missing their skin” and “treat a terrible oil spill before there are… consequences’.” Do everything you can to help Galacticare flourish in a deranged universe!

Make the best out of scenarios like “run a hospital in a space prison”, “why is everyone missing their skin” and “treat a terrible oil spill before there are… consequences’.” Do everything you can to help Galacticare flourish in a deranged universe! Cultural Outreach – From the Dyonai, created by a god who won’t answer their calls, to the multi-minded and psychic Vizarj, you’ll meet and treat seven distinct species, all with their own unique attributes.

From the Dyonai, created by a god who won’t answer their calls, to the multi-minded and psychic Vizarj, you’ll meet and treat seven distinct species, all with their own unique attributes. Immerse Yourself in a Rich Narrative – Galacticare’s narrative will unfold naturally as you play, and you’ll get to know its characters as they work alongside you in bringing Galacticare’s vision to life.

Galacticare’s narrative will unfold naturally as you play, and you’ll get to know its characters as they work alongside you in bringing Galacticare’s vision to life. Control Everything – Optimise patient health, take charge of hiring and firing, and intricately design your hospital in a way that satisfies your particular needs. Invest your profits wisely between research, expansion, and preparation for any unforeseen disasters.

Galacticare is coming to PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2023.