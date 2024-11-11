Spyro Reignited Trilogy coming to Game Pass

Announced via Xbox Wire today, the wonderfully remade Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass from tomorrow. The trilogy includes the three games that made everyone fall in love with the cute purple dragon, including pyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Spyro the Dragon

Our new favorite little purple dragon starts on a quest to rescue his dragon friends who have been turned into crystal by the villain Gnasty Gnorc (what an unfortunate and yet apt name!). Spyro explores vibrant Dragon Realms, collects gems, and flambés his enemies, all while learning to how breathe fire and glide. Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Spyro finds himself in the magical land of Avalar where he is trying to save the realm from the evil sorcerer Ripto and his minions. Along the way, he befriends new entirely new allies, overcomes challenges, complete tasks, and unlocks even more powers to take down Ripto and restore peace. Spyro: Year of the Dragon In Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Spyro finds out that the Dragon Eggs have been stolen by the devious Sorceress, sending him on a new mission to recover the eggs and save the dragon population. Our favorite purple dragon meets new friends, learns new abilities, all while exploring more vibrant realms with challenges (and treasures!).

We played Spyro Reignited Trilogy six years ago to the day it will release on Game Pass and said “Despite the issues with the camera angle, and charging being a bugbear of mine, Spyro Ignited Trilogy is still a joy to play. It holds up excellently, if a little simple in the first game, but more ideas are introduced throughout and you’ll find yourself revisiting the minigames to beat the challenges they unlock. Whether you played it back in the 90s or are trying it out for the first time, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a laidback platformer that offers plenty of hours of gameplay and a humour that’s relatable to kids and adults alike.”