Ubisoft Plus is now available on Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One

Ubisoft has announced that the long-awaited arrival of Ubisoft Plus on Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One is here, with the service launching today, bringing together a lot of the different Ubisoft services, technically via one single subscription, sort of.

First of all, let’s explain: Ubisoft Plus on Xbox means you can get the latest Ubisoft-published titles (including DLC, and classic games) to Xbox platforms, as well as a ten percent discount on anything you spend on in-game currencies. That said, this is not part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the same way that EA’s plan is. If you do subscribe you’ll need to link your Xbox account to Ubisoft Plus Multi Access, and then you’ll get access to the premium or special editions of games when they come out.

“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft Plus Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players”, said Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Ubisoft. “Xbox console players can now have unbridled access to discover our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library”.

“Like us, Ubisoft strives to bring more games to more people, and today we’re accelerating that effort together”, said Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President of Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Microsoft. “By launching Ubisoft+ on Xbox, we’re presenting Xbox console players another vibrant catalogue to explore by subscription”.

The base price for Ubisoft Plus Multi Access is £12.99 a month, which will get you games like Far Cry 6 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the option to play on PC, Cloud, or console. You can check out the full list of titles, which includes The Division 2, Anno 1800, Riders Republic, and more than 100 titles total on the official site, here.