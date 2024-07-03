XDefiant Season 1 is out now, with a new faction, maps, and more

Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter, XDefiant, has entered its first season, bringing with it a variety of new content including new weapons, a brand new game mode, maps, and even a new faction. XDefiant is a shooter comprised of teams made up of characters based on existing Ubisoft franchises, such as Watch Dogs and Far Cry. The new Season 1 content adds even more to the mix.

The new Faction, GS Kommando is inspired by Rainbow Six, and features an elite strike force from GSG-9. This faction has several new abilities, including the Shock Wire, which builds a high-voltage fence around objectives, and the Active Defence System to eliminate incoming enemy explosives. The faction’s Ultra is the Flash Shield, an LED-studded riot shield that can be used as mobile cover. As an added bonus, GS Kommando members are more resistant to enemy headshots thanks to their “Hard Hat” passive.

Two new game modes are also being introduced, with Capture the Flag available right away and the more strategic “Bomb” mode coming a little later in the season. A new Ranked 4v4 playlist featuring exclusive rewards will support existing game modes like Occupy, Domination, Zone Control, and Escort. There will be a total of seven ranks to climb: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Ruby, Emerald, Diamond and Legends. Outside of Legends, each rank will have 10 levels to progress through to reach the next rank.

Also beginning in Season 1, players can support their favourite content creator with the the XDefiant Creator Code Initiative, which allows players to grant a creator a commission when they make in-game purchases. A selected creator will be linked to the player’s account for up to 14 days, and any time the player buys an item from the store using Xcoins, the content creator will receive a commission from that purchase. The program doesn’t require any additional obligation from players, and is simply a way to let them help their favorite creators do what they do best.

Finally, XDefiant Season 1 brings with it 3 brand new maps in the form of the Club House (inspired by Rainbow Six), Daytona (inspired by The Crew), and Rockerfeller (inspired by The Division). The Clubhouse is available day one, while the other two maps will be released later in the season. You can also grab three new weapons from the Battle Pass: the LVOA-C Assault Rifle, the sawed-off shotgun, and the L115 Sniper Rifle.

You can download XDefiant for PC via Ubisoft Connect, or on PS5 and Xbox Series S & X here.