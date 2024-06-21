Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition coming on June 25th

Ubisoft has announced that Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will be coming to to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on June 25th.

Announced as part of the Limited Run showcase, there will also be a physical and collectors edition “coming soon”, and pre-orders for that will open on July 12th. The announcement of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, says Ubisoft, is a celebration of 20 years of the franchise.

Discover Hillys, a wonderfully odd maritime planet with sparse islands and a quirky flora and fauna. The diverse and wide areas of this semi-open world are teaming with life, from the busy streets of its vibrant capital city to the hidden caves of dormant volcanoes. Meet Jade, a driven and bold young photojournalist investigating mysterious DomZ alien attacks. Alongside colorful characters such as her adoptive uncle Pey’j or the valiant Double H, embark on a trailblazing blend of action gameplay and thrilling emotional cutscenes!

The game will feature 4K resolution, 60fps, and “numerous qualities of life improvements including autosave, cutscene-skip, full controller and keyboard & mouse support, and cross-save across all platforms.” Alongside those, the 20th Anniversary Edition will also add “a new Speedrun Mode to challenge players, 20+ new achievements and an Anniversary Gallery delving deep into the game’s development history and featuring tons of never-before-seen artworks, videos and so much more.”

Lastly, Ubisoft says “his special edition will feature hunt in which players can discover more about Jade’s past and collect exclusive cosmetic rewards. This exclusive new mission also reveals more about the narrative link to Beyond Good & Evil 2, showing Ubisoft’s enduring commitment to the franchise.”

That last bit, of course, will be music to the ears of fans who have been waiting for news on the sequel for, well, quite some time now.

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, Steam, Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on June 25th.