Botany Manor is coming on April 9th, pre-orders available now on Xbox

Balloon Studios has announced that pre-orders are available now on Xbox for Botany Manor, ahead of the April 9th release date for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

To coincide with this news, a new video has been released featuring Balloon Studios’ Laure De Mey, who takes players through one of the puzzles that is in the “plant puzzle game”, Botany Manor. The puzzle in question is “how to make the Pixie Tears bloom”. The developer says that “Pixie Tears are one of the rare forgotten flora that retired botanist Arabella Greene has collected as part of her long years of research. Like many of the plants in her collection, this specimen requires a very specific set of circumstances in order for it to bloom”, adding that “De Mey walks us through Arabella’s collection of research to determine just how to make this dainty flower flourish”.

Check out the video, below:

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seeds and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants and discover their mysterious qualities.

Here’s the key features, from the latest press release:

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor

Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle

Learn about Arabella’s life and career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom

Botany Manor is coming to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on April 9th. It’ll also be coming to Game Pass as a day one release.