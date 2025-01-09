The next Xbox Developer Direct is coming on January 23rd

Microsoft has announced the next Xbox Developer Direct, showing off what’s coming for Xbox players, and it’s happening on January 23rd.

As always, the publisher has given a tease of what to expect, but first up, that date again: January 23rd, 6pm UK time (10am Pacific time, or 1pm Eastern time).

In case you weren’t aware: the Xbox Developer Direct showcases involve the developers of the teams behind the games being presented, showing off their titles and talking about them.

The three games confirmed to be discussed are Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

That said, there will definitely be some surprises, as the image used for the Xbox Developer Direct presents three developers, and a fourth that has a question mark, so fingers crossed for whatever that might be. As it stands, Compulsion Games (Contrast, We Happy Few) will be the team showing off South of Midnight, a game which recently got a lengthy documentary style video all about it.

Sandfall Interactive will be showing off the turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Fingers crossed we get a release date for Doom: The Dark Ages, as that one is a game most people are very excited to play, but all we really know is the text: “Experience the epic cinematic origin story of the DOOM Slayer’s rage in 2025.”

In our Doom Eternal review (from 2020), Mick said: “It’s not trying to be an interactive movie, political commentary or thinly-veiled ad campaign; it’s a game about killing demons as quickly, as messily, and as efficiently as possible. It wants you blast your way through every one of its gargantuan levels (and believe me, some of these levels really are huge) with a stupid grin that only leaves your face when you’re scowling with rage at a sudden and deliberate spike of difficulty. Doom Eternal might not be the perfect video game, but it absolutely is the perfect Doom game.”

