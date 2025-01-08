Xbox is bringing the the “Xbox App” to some LG Smart TVs

Microsoft has announced a partnership with LG to bring the Xbox App to select LG Smart TVs, as part of the “This is an Xbox” marketing campaign.

That means that you don’t need a physical Xbox to play games on the LG TVs that are included. You can “play games directly from the Xbox app on select LG Smart TVs through cloud gaming”, says the Xbox team, adding: “With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, players will be able to play games through the Xbox app (available in LG’s Gaming Portal) via cloud gaming. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also play select games they own beyond the Game Pass catalog, such as NBA 2K25, and more”

Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Gaming Partnerships and Business Development, said on the official blog: “Today, we’re excited to announce our collaboration with LG Electronics to bring the Xbox app to their new LG Smart TVs later this year. This means Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play their games directly from the Xbox app on supported LG Smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This gives players even more choice in how they enjoy their favorite games.

We’ll share more details on the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience with LG TV in the coming months. To learn more about Xbox Cloud Gaming and how you can play across TVs and browsers on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, visit xbox.com/cloudgaming.”

We don’t have the full list of LG TVs as of now, but it’s still good news for those who have the device, and want to carry on playing without moving consoles to another room, or even playing without one.

Xbox also just announced changes to the rewards system, and will be including Game Pass quests for PC users.