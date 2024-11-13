South of Midnight gets a new documentary

Compulsion Games and Xbox has released a new documentary for its 2025 title, South of Midnight, called “Weaving Hazel’s Journey”.

Revealed via the Official Xbox Blog, Nicolas Lefebvre (Brand & Communications Director, Compulsion Games) says: “Compulsion Games is sharing a special behind the scenes look at their upcoming action- adventure game, South of Midnight, with the release of its documentary, Weaving Hazel’s Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary”, adding that “We’re also proud to announce The Art & Music of South of Midnight, a box set featuring a meticulously designed art book, soundtrack vinyl, comic book, and more. The box set is available for pre-order now.”

The 30 minute documentary is available below:

As for the “Art & Music of South of Midnight”, the collection has been created in collaboration with Cook and Becker. Lefebvre says: ” The box set highlights the unmistakable art style of the game and includes a160-page art book with gold foil and gilded edges and a two-LP vinyl with the full soundtrack of the game presented in a beautiful gatefold – all with original concept art and designs from the production of South of Midnight.”

From the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, South of Midnight is a spellbinding third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family’s shared past and -if she’s lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home. A dark modern folktale When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge. In this coming-of-age adventure, Hazel journeys forth to rescue her mother and delves into a haunting web of folklore and family secrets, untangling her own identity. Confront mythical creatures. Wield an ancient power to restore creatures and uncover the traumas that consume them. Cast weaving magic to fight destructive Haints, explore the diverse regions of the South, and reweave the tears in the Grand Tapestry. Discover the lush, decayed county of Prospero and its locals. Experience a crafted visual style, touching storytelling, and immersive music inspired by the complex and rich history of the South.

South of Midnight is coming to PC and Xbox in 2025.