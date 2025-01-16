Nintendo Switch 2 first trailer released, coming in 2025

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, Nintendo has finally announced the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ve got all the details so far, after the company revealed how it looks, what it will do, and when you can find out more

As you’d expect, the Switch 2 looks like a, well, new Nintendo Switch. Check out the reveal trailer, or the “first look trailer” as Nintendo is calling it:

“Introducing Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to Nintendo Switch releasing in 2025.”

We can see there’s a new button on there, and as rumoured the JoyCons are now magnetic, but seem to retain a bit of that “click” sound that was a defining marketing thing for the Switch itself.

Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date. For more details on Switch 2, please tune in for the “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” which will air on Wednesday, April 2.

Nintendo has also confirmed it will “hold Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world”, as follows:

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

“A Nintendo Account is necessary to participate in a Switch 2 Experience event. Ticket registrations for consumers will begin in the near future. Please visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/ for more information.”

We also got a proper look at the logo, above. It’s all pretty exciting, isn’t it!

Nintendo Switch 2 launching at some time in 2025.