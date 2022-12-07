Clive ‘N’ Wrench gets new trailer, is now coming to GOG

Numskull Games has announced that Clive ‘N’ Wrench will be coming to GOG as well as previously announced stores, and has also put out a new trailer.

Previously the game was announced for Steam, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, but GOG has joined the party. On top of that, NumSkull Games has announced that the title will get a retail release in the USA and Canada, as the publisher is working with PM Studios on this one. Here’s the new Christmas World trailer to celebrate:

Here’s the official word on Christmas World:

No 3D Platformer is complete without an ice world and Clive ‘N’ Wrench takes that to eclectic levels with Iceratops, the games very own prehistoric winter wonderland. Mixing together Christmas cheer and the demise of the Dinosaurs, Clive ‘N’ Wrench are in for a challenge if they want to collect all the pocket watches and Ancient Stones the world has to offer. Make sure you check out the brand-new trailer that showcases the world in all its 3D Collecting glory, after all, ’tis the season!

Numskull also mentioned some features related to the new Christmas World reveal:

Explore a prehistoric platforming playground

Ascend to new heights, using dinosaurs to reach platforms above

Fight your way through imps, dino skeletons and is that… the Dodo?

Time your jumps carefully as you navigate ice filled primordial goo

Meet Father Noelephant and help reunite him with his missing presents!

Collect Ancient Stones & Pocket Watches to proceed to the next world

As we mentioned back in October, it’s great to see more 3D platform games getting released, so Clive ‘N’ Wrench has a lot of hope behind it from people who love that genre. The trailer definitely makes it look like one I’ll be trying, anyway.

The game is out in February 2023.