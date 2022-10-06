It’s that time of year again, and Kao the Kangaroo isn’t going to miss out on the fun, as Halloween “spooky themed” DLC is coming on October 13th.

Dubbed “Oh! Well”, the new content includes five new playable Eternal Wells to conquer and five scary skins to unlock, all serving as the perfect way to give yourself a scare just in time for Halloween.

The new DLC will charge players with guiding the marvelous marsupial Kao through new challenges designed to test his skills to the max, all whilst looking the part thanks to five new outfits to unlock, tailor-made to strike fear into the hearts of Kao’s enemies, not to mention his friends and family! Newcomers can also pick up a Kao the Kangaroo “A Well Good Bundle” that includes the full game and all of the DLC released so far, all in one handy package.

The DLC will cost €6.99/$6.99/£5.49, which will get you the five new levels and five “spooky” skins, but you can also grab the “Well Good Bundle” which includes the game, two free DLC packs (Summer Drip, Top of the Class), and also this new DLC, all for €34.99/$34.99/£28.99.

Lyle reviewed Kao the Kangaroo back in May, giving it a 7/10 score and saying it’s “a throwback to 3D platformers of the past, with plenty of collectables to grab and themed worlds to explore. It does have some issues with invisible walls and fake platforms, but if you enjoyed 3d platformers in your formative years you’ll find a lot to love in this adventure down under”.