Highly anticipated 3D platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench is coming in February

3D platformers are definitely making a long overdue comeback, and Clive ‘N’ Wrench is a new one coming in February 2023.

Published by Numskull Games the fantastic online store, now also a game publisher (of the likes of Final Vendetta), the February release date means that as well as a simultaneous physical and digital release, the game will also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as the previously announced PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch release.

Clive ‘N’ Wrench is a brilliantly crafted 3D platforming paradise full of challenges, collectables, and charismatic characters. Starring Clive the rabbit and best friend Wrench, the monkey on his back, players will jump, roll, hover, and spin their way through time and space in a magical 1950’s refrigerator, on a heroic quest to thwart the tyrannical Dr Daucus. Players will adventure through the prehistoric ice age in Iceceratops, to ancient Egypt in Tempus Tombs, and even across the Wild West in 11 distinct levels each with its own boss battles with varying difficulties. Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike. Inspired by genre classics like Spyro the Dragon and Jak & Daxter, it began its journey back in 2011 by sole developer and superfan, Rob Wass. Off the back of designing maps for Epic Games’ Unreal Tournament and creating entire towns in Rockstar’s early 3D GTA’s (III, Vice City and San Andreas), Rob has used his industry knowledge and love for 3D platformers to shape the look, feel and animation of each move in the game’s diverse skill set.

“Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been a huge part of my life over the past 10 years,” commented Game Creator and Lead Developer, Rob Wass. “This project has been a real labour of love for me. I’m beyond excited for everyone to get their hands on Clive ‘N’ Wrench when it launches early next year”.

So there you have it, another 3D platformer is coming our way, fingers crossed it’s as good as the likes of Hell Pie and Tinykin!