Developer RareBreed Makes Games has announced its arcade-style fighting game Blazing Strike is out now for PC and consoles.

Inspired by the likes of developers SNK and Capcom, “My vision with Blazing Strike is to make a fighting game enjoyable for all gamers regardless of their experience in the fighting game genre,” says creator Mark Chung. “Let’s bring back the nostalgia from the 90s and make it fun to play today!”

Check out a trailer for the game below, and some info we have on it.

Developed by RareBreed Makes Games, Blazing Strike evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics. Numskull Games is also offering a Limited Edition of Blazing Strike which includes a full-colour 112-page art book, a CD soundtrack, and a set of collectible character cards featuring the roster of fighters. After surviving an apocalyptic event, the remains of human civilization are in disarray. In this dystopian world run by a corrupt and murderous government, a resistance group is ready to stand up for the people. Will they succeed in overthrowing these evil autocrats? Join the battle to face the strongest fighters in this post-apocalyptic world as they are destined to clash in a long journey to victory.

Here’s some of the key features, too:

Classic Meets Modern: Blazing Strike’s rush system creates a new way to experience a classic 2D fighting game.

Blazing Strike’s rush system creates a new way to experience a classic 2D fighting game. A Colourful Cast: Select from 14 unique playable fighters and play against 2 hidden characters. Additional DLC characters will be available soon.

Select from 14 unique playable fighters and play against 2 hidden characters. Additional DLC characters will be available soon. Full Story Mode: Dive into the world of Blazing Strike with extensive story cutscenes, dialogue, missions, and fights.

Dive into the world of Blazing Strike with extensive story cutscenes, dialogue, missions, and fights. Worldwide Proving Grounds: Play online matches against fighters from around the globe with zero network delay, thanks to rollback netcode.

Blazing Strike is out now for PS4, PlayStation 5, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch.