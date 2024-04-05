Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles roadmap revealed

Developer Tomas Sala and Wired Productions has revealed the roadmap for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, a few weeks after the game’s launch.

There will be monthly updates for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, starting in April (this month) with the “Trade, Tribute and Spils Update” which will add three new captains, three new diplomacy events, as well as spoils from combat and world events. May will see the “Naval Command Update” adding a Naval Task Force, four new carrier ships, and three new naval events.

Further down the line there will be new architecture, a mad lector, faction expansion, mod and workshop support, and more yet to be announced.

Discussing the roadmap, Tomas said, “I have dedicated three years of my life to ‘Bulwark,’ and it is the incredible support of our community that has fuelled my journey every step of the way. The launch has surpassed my expectations, and I am delighted to pledge my commitment to furthering our work on the game, inspired by the passion of our players. My journey has been shaped by the collaborative spirit of our players, whose feedback and aspirations have guided the evolution of the game – we’re only just starting, Falconeers”.

Chris White enjoyed the game a lot, and in his review said: “While the freedom might put off players who enjoy more direction, I loved having that freedom to play Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles however I wanted. With different scenarios available for you to jump into as well as a free-build mode that offers zero restrictions, the hard work put in to make it a stress-free city builder is more than impressive. The visuals are breath-taking and the random encounters you’ll have make every playthrough different. If you enjoyed The Falconeer, this is just as smart despite it being a completely different genre”.

