Everything You Need to Know Before Starting a Video Game Business

There are many aspects that need to be considered if you plan on starting an online gaming business. While it is necessary and a great advantage to be an experienced gamer and have a vast knowledge of this industry, there is more than meets the eye if you want to make a business out of this. A thing is sure – the demand for video games is at an all-time high, with the market size expected to grow each year significantly by 2025.

Therefore, if you wish to make your dream come true, it is essential you take the time to truly become aware and understand the importance of each step. From creating a business model, planning the budget to finding skilled and capable human capital and ensuring a beneficial work environment, it is vital you are ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Worry not; whether you are incredibly prepared or not, these things can be learned.

Some things you might already know, but in the business world, there is never a time when you stop learning, no matter the industry you work in. This is especially true in today’s climate, with innovation being at the core of any successful and relevant business, new technologies rapidly emerging all the time and consumers being more demanding.

So, without further ado, let’s go through some of the necessary steps you need to follow to start a successful online gaming business:

The business plan is every entrepreneur’s primary tool

Before you begin any other aspect of a business, it is of the utmost importance you first finalize the business plan. A noteworthy mention is that this document may take time to complete, given it is so comprehensive. It consists of an analysis of the customer, the market, the competitors, and budget planning. Based on this extensive research and analysis, you will be able to make a decision and outline your business goals and objectives.

Only by taking into account who your audience will be can you begin the creative process. The games you provide must be relevant to what your target audience demands and is looking for. Another aspect of the business plan is budgeting. When you carefully outline your expenses and showcase how you plan on allocating the money, banks or investors will be able to trust the idea and believe in its success. Therefore, under no circumstance should you underestimate the importance of the business plan.

Find your video games genre

Based on your target audience and the brand’s identity, you will be able to decide on the business’ video games genre. Once you have these two pieces of the puzzle, finding your company’s creative focus and genre won’t be as challenging. Indeed, you might have the type of games you want to create already in mind and around this, you will put together the brand identity.

No matter how you approach this step, the crucial thing is to conduct thorough research to ensure there is active demand in the market. In addition to this, you should also aim for creating a cohesive identity, from the aesthetics of the brand to the graphics you wish to integrate within the video games. It won’t make sense to develop sports video games if your brand identity and audience focus are both on action RPG video games.

Hire a solid team of skilled professionals

This almost goes without saying, but it is important to highlight it still – it is of the utmost importance you hire a solid team of skilled professionals to build a successful video game business together. Regardless of the size of the business, who you hire can make or break the company. So, at this stage it is crucial not to spare any expenses and find people who are skilled and experienced in this field.

Given the early stages of the company, it is understandable if you aren’t able to build an extensive team just yet. Plus, you can always start by hiring freelancers or employing the hybrid work model if you want to reduce expenses. The video game industry allows for this scenario. Some of the essential workers you will need within your video game business’ development team are as follows:

Game designers and graphic designers;

Software developers;

Video game testers;

Audio engineers;

Creative writers, interpreters and translators.

Get business insurance and workers’ comp

No matter if your business operations take place physically, entirely online or by using the hybrid approach, getting business insurance and workers’ compensation is a must. This will ensure financial coverage in case of any emergency. Plus, it shows that you take health and safety measures seriously.

Given that video game businesses have to use extremely expensive high-tech computers and other essential digital equipment and tools for game designers or audio engineers, it is crucial you get business insurance to protect them.

Besides the material side of things, it is equally important – if not more – to adhere to health and safety regulations and ensure your workers are protected, even if they work remotely. Specialist personal injury lawyers Daytona point out that “employees who work in an office are also subject to personal injuries like back injuries or extreme fatigue and stress. In case of such a situation, they are eligible to claim compensation for personal work injuries”. Therefore, as an employer and entrepreneur, you need to ensure a safe work environment and get workers’ compensation insurance if any of your employees suffer from a personal injury while working or as a result of a work task.

Build a game portfolio and focus on one project

When you clearly understand your brand’s identity and the type of games you want to develop, you have all the information necessary to build a game portfolio. However, it is essential to mention that during the initial stages of the company, when it is still relatively new on the market, to focus your time and resources on one project only.

Ensuring this first video game is well established, from concept to product, with incredible graphics and storyline, will lead to business success. Once you have the first product properly developed and marketed and get the business ball rolling, you will be able to build other projects from your portfolio. So, it is vital you are prepared for when this happens. Plus, you can always adapt an older concept to new trends.