Avowed gets first gameplay trailer

Obsidian Entertainment showed off the first ever gameplay for their upcoming fantasy game Avowed at the Xbox Games Showcase. In the footage, players got to see Kai, one of the first companions, how Obsidian created the first-person combat system, and the world of the Living Lands.

Speaking in more detail on Xbox Wire, studio head at Obsidian Feargus Urquhart offered lots of details about what was seen. “Expanding the universe that we created for the original Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed brings a new perspective, a new way to fight, and a new land to explore in the world of Eora. The Pillars games are near and dear to us and we can’t wait to share Avowed with everyone next year,” said Urquhart. “In Avowed, you’ll explore the Living Lands, a plagued, wild island set in the world of Eora. The Living Lands are full of mysteries and secrets, danger and adventure, and choice and consequences.”

“Unique to the world of Eora, the Living Lands is home to bustling port towns and rolling hills adorned with weird and fantastical plant life. Every part of the Living Lands is home to its own ecosystem. Around every corner there are creatures, sentient mushrooms, or tribes of lizard-like Xaurips looking to make you their next meal.”

In regards to the first-person combat, Urquhart said, “first-person combat has been a huge focus for us. We’ve incorporated a host of ways for players to fight the flora and fauna of the Living Lands. You will have swords, shields, pistols, magical spells, and more at your disposal, including the ability to dual wield, creating a vast number of combinations to choose from.”

You can watch the gameplay trailer for Avowed below: