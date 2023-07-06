Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is a monster taming roguelike, demo out now

Freshly announced by publisher Fireshine Games (the team behind indies like Core Keeper, Shadows of Doubt), Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is a monster taming roguelike, and it’s coming soon to PC via Steam. So soon, in fact, that you can wishlist it already, and play the demo.

Developed by Dino Rocket, the title is a “vibrant monster-battling roguelike that’ll put your monster taming skills to the test in strategic battles”, and the developer’s mantra is “we create games we would want to play ourself”, which is always nice to hear.

Discover over 100 Kādomon to catch and train, evolving their skills to boost their stats and upgrade their abilities. Group up Kādomon by element to unleash powerful team synergy effects. Use items to add new abilities, passive effects, and stat boosts to elevate your strategies and change the tide of battle. Find rare, shiny variations of each Kādomon known as Misprints, and complete your Kādodex with each monster you’ve encountered and collected. Traverse the world of Kādomon to unlock new monsters to join your team and become the ultimate trainer.

Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Fireshine Games said “We’re thrilled to introduce Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers as the next game in our publishing line-up today”, adding “Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is an easy to pick up and almost impossible to put down roguelike monster battler that we can’t wait for fans of the genre to discover. We truly think Dino Rocket is creating something fans will love, and we’re delighted to share an early look at the game with today’s trailer and demo”.

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is coming soon to PC, the demo is out now.