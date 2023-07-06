KartRider Rush season 20 adds new characters, modes, and more

Nexon has confirmed that KartRider Rush+ season 20 will be the “World Kart Championship” update, adding new content for all to enjoy.

The new update will add the latest character, Cirtrus Chen, and new tracks Shanghai Circuit (World Kart Championship), and Rally Circuit (WKC), while also adding new Karts in the form of Cerberus, and Spirit Venger. With the 20th season update, you can also grab the mythical highlight kart called Dark and Light Dragon, and there’s even the Boomhill Survival event to take part in, that offers rewards.

Check out the KartRider Rush+ Season 20 trailer, below:

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Various “World Kart Championship” Themed Additions – Racers can prepare themselves for victory with new karts “Cerberus” and “Spirit Venger,” traverse risky roads on “Shanghai Circuit (WKC)” and “Rally Circuit (WKC)” and step on the gas with the latest character to join the race, “Citrus Chen.”

Powerful Highlight Kart – The Season 20 highlight kart comes packed with legendary charisma and players can choose from either the "Light" or "Dark" Dragon design. The fierce kart can be obtained in the "Dragon Center."

Epic "Boomhill Survival" Mode – In "Boomhill Survival," players can face off in "Speed Mode" to be first to the finish line, and "Survival Mode" where racers must dodge various attacks and obstacles to still be standing once the time limit is up. After completing a series of three mini-games, racers can obtain a variety of in-game items based on the tier points earned during each game.

Celebratory Rewards – In honour of the 20th season, Nexon is giving out rewards such as "Lucky Star Jewel" and "K-Coin" until Sunday, July 9 to players who log in and play KartRider Rush+ for a given amount of time. Additionally, racers who complete objectives including logging in, playing ranked games and achieving points from weekly activities between Saturday, July 8 and Saturday, Aug. 5 will earn a "Nitro Puzzle" which players can exchange for "Spirit Venger (perm)," "Turbo Crystal" and more.

KartRider Rush is available now on iOS and Android devices.