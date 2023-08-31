Interactive gaming got some updates this year. Crypto gaming has grown bigger, and Roblox has become one of the highest-grossing video games. Unfortunately, Metaverse gaming did not gain the traction people expected. But there are winners, eSports got bigger than ever, and some of your favorite video games are now on mobile! It’s been an exciting year, and we can’t wait to share the latest trends with you.

Let’s take a look at the latest interactive gaming trends and how they can benefit you.

Mobile Gaming

Mobile games have become one of the most popular gaming options. The rise of AR and virtual reality gaming did not stop the spread of mobile games in countries like Canada. All-time favorite games like Call of Duty: Mobile are available. It has similar features as the PC or console options, offering the best interactive features on your phone. Furthermore, the new wave of mobile gaming apps allows you to play high-quality games while on the move.

One of them is slots and other casino options. You’ll find different types of slots, live blackjack, and live roulette at the best online gambling platforms. Although, you might find it difficult to decide on an online casino considering there is more than plenty to choose from. That’s why you need to read reviews like this one for Canadian online casino sites to evaluate them properly. They review necessary factors like customer support, payment methods, licenses, and security. Comparison sites also publish blacklisted gambling platforms you should avoid.

AR/VR Gaming

Immersive gaming remains a highlighted trend in 2023. Video games now sell hyperrealism. They allow you to experience the game instead of playing as an outsider. Features like haptic feel and 3D designs are common interactive gaming features.

The interactive features offer better viewing angles and richer experiences. Exciting games like PlayStation 4 Eye Tech Demo use Augmented reality and allow you to enjoy near-life gaming. It is not surprising that Metaverse and other future gaming options offer to rely on virtual reality and augmented gaming devices.

eSports

eSport has never been more popular than it is today. Like most competitive sports, eSport is one of the most famous video gaming options.

We are a long way from playing video games in our basements to an age of being professional games. Today, you can make a living from eSports. It ranks as one of the highest-paying sports in the world. Players earn up to $7 million from playing DOTA 2 and other spectator favorite games. Most eSport events are global fan attractions with huge sponsorships and international fanbases.

Game Streaming

Talking about views and sponsors, game streaming is another big interactive gaming trend. Popular games are available for players to follow, stream, and make money.

The idea of streaming video games appeals to new players. It offers fair chances for them to watch expert players as they navigate impossible missions. The streaming games often include insights on secret moves and less popular game rules.

The best part about game streaming is how it offers reputation and easy payouts. Professional players and “Game influencers” can earn their living from streaming games. Popular game streamers like Ninja, PewDiePie, and Shroud earn between $40 million and $20 million from streaming their video games to over 20 million followers on different platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. After all, it’s 2023, and content is king.

Cross-Platform Gaming

It is hard not to love multiplayer games. They allow you to coordinate and collaborate with other players. Of course, you also get to test your gaming skills against your friends and strangers.

Regular multiplayer games have gaming or device restrictions. Console players rarely connect with different models or devices. Thus, we have all missed out on the collective gaming experience because we use different devices. But those days are over.

Fortunately, popular options like Fortnite and Call of Duty encourage cross-platform games. PC players and Console users have equal access to these games. The games also allow you to block the cross-platform feature for specific games.