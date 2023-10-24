Beginner’s Guide to Betting on eSports

During the coronavirus pandemic, the eSports betting trend has expanded. eSports have seen a 2.992% annual gain since June 2020. This increase will, of course, slow eventually, but there is no doubt that eSports betting will become extremely popular as its position solidifies, and the betting market becomes more accessible.

On this page, we’ll look at all of the most important aspects of eSports betting and how you may secure your first wager as a beginner.

What are eSports?

In a nutshell, eSports are competitive video games. They’re represented by various gaming disciplines such as FIFA and League of Legends (LoL), in which professional gamers compete in front of fans for financial rewards.

As eSports tournament viewership has grown over the past ten years, we’ve seen the introduction of a plethora of betting markets for various events. This, together with the general public’s approval of eSports betting and people’s dedication to remaining home during lockdown, contributed to the industry’s rise in 2020, laying the groundwork for its future expansion.

The most popular eSports betting options differ from game to game. You can even bet on who will win the first map in games like Call of Duty or Counter-Strike. However, you may bet on who will earn the first kill in first-person shooters, while bookies provide more typical bets with enticing odds and markets during FIFA events. There are even sites who offer sports-inspired pokies as well as an online casino for real money, so online betting and gambling market is really diverse that can satisfy different needs..

Which eSport to Bet On?

Bookmakers provide a diverse selection of eSports bets. Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, FIFA, PES, NBA2K, NHL, Fortnite, Overwatch, StarCraft, Valorant, and many more are among the disciplines.

There are other disciplines in eSports, but the three most popular are Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and League of Legends. FIFA stands out, with nearly hundreds of matches taking place every day at various levels ranging from regional to international. Some bookies accept wagers on Overwatch, Fortnite, PUBG, and other less popular computer sports competitions.

Dota 2 and League of Legends

In Dota 2 and League of Legends, the team that destroys the opponent’s primary base wins. Teams select five heroes to be allocated over three lines before the battle. Creeps from both sides attack in the same direction along these lines. The battle’s fate is determined not only by the ability to rapidly and properly press the keyboard buttons, but also by strategy, the appropriate choice of heroes, and comprehension of the game. In truth, everything is much simpler than it appears at first look. At the end of the day, these games have hundreds of millions of players worldwide.

Counter-Strike

Counter-Strike is another highly popular discipline. Teams select maps to compete on rather than heroes prior to the match. Typically, each team has its own map pool – a collection of maps on which they can perform slightly better. Teams frequently lose on maps chosen by their opponents but win on ones chosen by themselves. The majority of matches are best-of-two, with the third deciding map picked at random and not based on the teams’ selections.

The game pits two teams of five people against each other: terrorists and counter-terrorists. When playing as a terrorist, you must either kill all adversaries or set a bomb and defend it for 40 seconds until it explodes. Counter-terrorists can win by killing all opponents, defusing the bomb before it explodes, or stopping the terrorists from setting the device before the conclusion of the game, as long as at least one CT player survives.

Betting on eSports Tips

If you’re a serious eSports lover, you’ll undoubtedly want to place your first wager at some point, so it’s critical to get off to a good start and take the necessary precautions to protect your gaming bank.

Here are a few easy methods to help you take charge of your eSports betting experiences and earn the money you desire!

Have Patience

If you wish to gamble on a new sport, it is easy to become carried away and try to bet as frequently as possible. This, however, can lead to rash bets based on instinct or emotion rather than understanding of the game or the people competing. As a result, we recommend that you wait for an eSports tournament or match that you are acquainted with, focusing on basic markets that you completely understand, before putting your gaming cash in danger. Of course, this means you may have to wait weeks or even months for a good competition to bet on, but it is critical that you concentrate on profitability rather than the number of bets you place.

Stick to Safe Odds

Briefly, betting is a risky hobby; participants are always on the verge of losing their money. This is especially true in esports, where the betting industry is generally undeveloped and there is a lack of variety. You may want to avoid placing outrageous and reckless bets if you take specific proactive actions to limit risk and possible losses while keeping within the “safe odds” zone. In this zone, the likelihood of winning ranges from 30% to 80%, and such bets achieve the optimal balance of risk and return. For example, betting on events with an 80% probability will increase revenue, but risking big sums on such bets is excessive and unneeded.

Avoid Betting Based on Emotions

Last but not least, we have a general betting rule, which states that you should not place bets in a condition of emotional overexcitement. Of course, emotions may present themselves in a variety of ways, but when it comes to eSports betting, it frequently refers to attempting to recuperate lost dollars when angry or frustrated. This occurs frequently, but it is vital to realize that the end consequence is just larger losses and problem gambling in the long term. As a result, if you incur significant losses, we recommend exiting the markets and taking a break before betting again. You should not bet solely on instinct; instead, we recommend that you concentrate on stage and performance knowledge.