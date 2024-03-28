Ascendant closed beta will be launching on April 5th

PlayFusion has announced that the closed beta for multiplayer shooter Ascendant will be launching on April 5th, and to celebrate this fact, a new trailer has been released showing off the features for the game.

Sylisted as “Ascendant.com”, the shooter’s beta will run for two days, from the 5th until the 6th. It’s being referred to by the publisher as the “world’s first adaption shooter”, with the description being: “is a squad-based tactical FPS with serious balls. Each match is different, with game-changing events and adrenaline-fueled battles. Set in a dynamic biopunk world where everything wants to kill you, fight to secure the precious biocores for your team, and get out with more than just your dignity”.

Check out the features trailer, below:

To sign up for the beta, you just need to head to the official site, here. The publisher says that “Players will experience a battlefield that shifts on a dime, challenging you to adapt, outmanoeuvre, and outgun your rivals. With a dynamic map, unpredictable in-game events, multiple strategies and weapon dynamics, it means that teamwork will be crucial – adapt or die trying is the name of this game”.

Being called an “adaption shooter” is a play on the word adapt. According to the Steam page: “Adapt is the name of the game (well, not technically, but you get the idea). Like life, nothing in this world stays the same. The map, the tactics, the teams, the strategies, the events, they’re all different every time you step out”. It seems the idea is that you have to adapt to the changing game world every time you play.

The Steam page also says that Ascendant “is not just a competitive shooter. It’s an arena where adaptability, strategy, and team dynamics are tested at every point. A game where each match is unique, and your tactics must continually adapt to the changing world around you”.

This one is “coming soon” to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.