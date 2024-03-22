Pathless Woods release date announced, coming in April to early access

Aniya Games has announced the release date for open-world sandbox survival game, Pathless Woods, and it’s coming soon: on April 3rd to PC, via Steam Early Access.

The developer says that “Pathless Woods draws players into a world that reflects the rich cultural and architectural heritage of ancient China”, adding that “players are invited to embark on a journey where they can construct everything from simple bridges to magnificent pagodas, gather resources, engage in traditional Chinese farming, and protect their homelands from adversaries. Pathless Woods also introduces a co-op multiplayer mode, allowing friends to come together to explore and enjoy a world where adventure meets tranquillity”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Aniya Games said: “In a market flooded with many similar games in this genre, Pathless Woods’ distinguishes itself with its unique ancient China theme. It combines elements of construction, exploration, and survival in a beautifully crafted world. There’s a wealth of content to explore and engage with, and we’re genuinely looking forward to seeing the creative endeavours our players will undertake in this world!”

Here’s a list of key features from the latest press release:

Build Your Dream Home – Let your creativity take center stage and craft beautiful structures that capture the spirit of ancient Chinese architecture. From simple wooden homes to grand mansions and pagodas, the sky's the limit!

Co-op Multiplayer Adventure – Join forces with up to three friends in an engaging co-operative experience. Explore, build, and survive together, with each contributing in their own special ways to the collective adventure.

Endure the Wilderness – Carve your own path and withstand the forces of nature alongside the threats posed by inhabitants. Adaptability is key, as you use the environment to your advantage to thrive.

Explore the Mysteries – Immerse yourself in breathtaking sceneries and engage with the local NPCs while unraveling the secrets hidden within ancient ruins. The journey is filled with potential discoveries and treasures waiting to be found.

Protect Your Homeland – Prepare for the continuous menace of the Jaer cultists, determined to disrupt your tranquility and deplete your resources. Remain alert and protect yourself and your allies from their unyielding assaults to safeguard your land and preserve your quality of life.

Farm & Harvest – Embrace traditional Chinese agricultural practices to cultivate your crops, mastering the art of water irrigation, fertilizer use, and temperature control. Enjoy the rewards of your harvest, indulging in the exquisite tastes of Chinese cuisine.

Pathless Woods is coming to PC early access on Steam on April 3rd.