Rauniot is coming in April, new trailer released

Isometric point and click adventure Rauniot is coming on April 17th, developer Act Normal Games has announced.

A new trailer has been released for Rauniot, which the team says “takes place in the beautiful and detailed scenery of Northern Finland”, and you can watch it below, along with the official description of the game.

The year is 1975 and a devastating natural disaster has pushed civilization over the edge. Riots, massive conflicts and wars have decimated the planet. Some continents have been drowned by seas; heavy pollution has spread as a result of collapsed nuclear power plants and subsequent explosion. Hardly anyone has survived. The survivors are scratching a living.

Children are born mutated or dead, often taking their mothers with them; fathers walk alone in bitterness and sorrow – some even driven to cannibalism as food resources slowly run out. In this sad new world nature and humanity are struggling to survive and find balance.

Still, some individuals have managed to trust one another just enough to establish groups that provide protection, food, clean water, medicine, electricity and crucial knowledge. You play as Aino – one of the lucky few to be part of a group. But this unforgiving new world won’t be easy to navigate. The only thing preventing you from total isolation during these dangerous journeys are guile and determination. Have you got what it takes to master everything Rauniot throws at you?