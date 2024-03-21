The Operator announced, detective puzzler coming later this year

Developer Bureau 81 has revealed its new game, The Operator, at the Future Game Show via a new trailer.

The team says it’s am “immersive story-driven puzzle experience sees players recruited into a Government organisation known as the FDI. As an Operator, players will need to use cutting-edge software to dig for clues and uncover the truth surrounding mysterious cases”.

You can watch the reveal trailer, below:

As an immersive narrative adventure, players will be assigned case files from FDI field agents. They’ll need to investigate each crime by digging for clues and piecing together key information. Whether utilising the Video and Photo Analyzer, Citizen and Vehicle Database, ChemScan, Notepad and a fully functional computer console, players will have to use just some of these tools and more to solve murders, cyber attacks and the cases of missing people. To find the truth, players must unravel a complex web of information and evidence to piece together a story that will eventually lead them on the hunt for a conspiracy.

It seems it’s the first game from the developer, with the team describing themselves thus: “Founded in 2023, Bureau 81 is an indie game development studio driven by a commitment to honesty, loyalty, and sharing. Dedicated to pushing boundaries by crafting unique and innovative gaming experiences, the studio’s debut title is “The Operator”, a game that embodies what Bureau 81 is all about: immersive experiences that challenge convention”. Mysterious, right? You can wishlist the game now on Steam.

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam page, too:

Investigate Crimes: Solve cases such as murders, missing people, and cyber attacks.

Use FDI Software: Analyze evidence and dig for clues using cutting-edge software.

Uncover the Truth: Follow the evidence as it twists and turns.

The Operator is coming to PC via Steam sometime during Q3, 2024.