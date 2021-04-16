The Skylia Prophecy coming to consoles this month

Raven Studios will be releasing The Skylia Prophecy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23, 2021. The Skylia Prophecy is a story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world with more than a dozen locations.

Play as Mirenia, an 18 year old girl on a quest for redemption. After unleashing an evil power when she was a teenager, she is now on her way to Tirkin Fortress to perform an ancient spell that should help her vanquish the very evil she unleashed three years ago. Journey throughout the lands and towns, explore ancient dungeons, and battle hordes of the undead.

Watch the trailer here:

The Skylia Prophecy features 3 difficulty levels, multi-language, and vibration support. Battle hordes of monsters as you fight against powerful bosses in ancient dungeons and solve exploration-based riddles.

Some of the key features are:

Story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world

Upgrade Mirenia with a level and magic system

Over a dozen different locations

Beautiful pixel-art

Story-driven exploration

Atmospheric Music

Challenging and complex boss battles

The Skylia Prophecy is launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox on April 23, 2021. Pre-orders will be available on the Nintendo eShop, and on the Microsoft Store on April 16, 2021. Pre-orders are not available on the PlayStation Store.