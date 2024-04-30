Taskmaster VR gets a new gameplay trailer, pre-orders are now open

Fans have been waiting patiently for some new information on the Taskmaster VR title, and now we have to bits of news in one day.

First up, pre-orders are officially open now for Meta Quest users. In fact, there’s a 12% discount if you pre-order via the official link, here. It’s going to cost £21.99 with that discount, and £24.99 after it ends.

Next, check out the new gameplay trailer, below:

Submit to the judgement of The Taskmaster in glorious virtual reality! The hit TV show comes to VR and YOU are the contestant. Step into the world of Taskmaster, endeavour to complete a menagerie of weird and wonderful tasks and get creative in how you solve them! The premise of Taskmaster VR is simple – complete tasks and impress The Taskmaster. Sounds easy? Well, it never, ever is. There are many ways to succeed and even more ways to fail.

In the new gameplay trailer we get to hear Little Alex Horne tell contestants to come to the stage, and then we get to see some tasks including a pinata smash, some meat and cheese, and confirmation there will be “live tasks” like at the end of each episode of the real show. There’s also plenty of LAH to look at in VR, it seems.

While we don’t have a release date yet, the trailer does end with LAH saying “Coming very, very soon” and the text “Coming Spring 2024”, so we can at least assume it’s hitting Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro at some point before mid-June.

In case you missed it, we also know that the game will include a creative mode, whereby “players can build custom tasks, brand-new scenarios or just make a mess”, and that “once players have created their task, they can challenge their friends and family to complete them in local play”. Oh and of course it’ll feature the voices of Greg and Alex.

Taskmaster VR is coming to Meta Quest this Spring.