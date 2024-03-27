Taskmaster VR developer reveals “creative mode”, new trailer released

Scallywag Arcade, the team behind Taskmaster VR due later this year, has revealed a new gameplay mode: creative mode.

A mere 24 hours ahead of the seventeenth series of Taskmaster kicking off is a fine time to reveal some new info about the game, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Here’s the details from the press release, and a new trailer showing off the new mode in action. There’s some very quick easter eggs in the trailer, too, like the pot of “Mike’s Absolute Casserole”, so keep an eye out for more.

With access to a variety of classic Taskmaster items, players can build custom tasks, brand-new scenarios or just make a mess. Once players have created their task, they can challenge their friends and family to complete them in local play. Creative Mode contrasts with the core gameplay in which you become a plucky contestant aiming to impress the Taskmaster in a series of puzzling and surreal challenges in the hope of becoming a Taskmaster champion. The newly disclosed gameplay shows a different side to the experience, one that takes players from being contestants to giving them the keys to the Taskmaster House and everything within it. As a contestant, players are expected to complete tasks that baffle and amuse in equal measure, using any objects or techniques they can muster. With Creative Mode, the player is on the other side of the famous red stage designing tasks using a huge array of interactive tools and items including everything from puppets to pineapples, and obviously, rubber ducks.

Andy Cooper, Creative Director at Scallywag Arcade said: “Creative Mode is a natural evolution for Taskmaster VR” , adding “it stems from us having so much fun creating tasks for the game,” Andy explains, “We realised that being given the toy box to play with as if you are the Taskmaster or his long-suffering assistant was the ideal complement to being a contestant”.

Niall Taylor, Head of Games at Scallywag Arcade, also commented, adding: “The opportunity to set your own tasks is something the community has been clamouring for – we have been inspired by seeing fans get involved in Taskmaster parties at home and wanted to bring that same spirit to VR”.

Taskmaster VR will feature voices from Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne, and is coming to Meta Quest and Steam VR platforms later this year.