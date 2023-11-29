Taskmaster VR announced, coming in 2024 to Meta Quest

Hot on the heels of the season 16 finale, Taskmaster VR has been announced, and is coming in 2024 to Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Published by Scallywag Arcade (a Draw & Code Studio) in partnership with Avalon (the production company behind the show), the idea is that Taskmaster VR will allow fans to take part in the show doing tasks in virtual reality, from their own homes. In the press release, smashing up watermelons is mentioned, so there’s already hope that some of the best tasks from the show might be replicated in VR form.

Niall Taylor, Head of Games at Scallywag Arcade explained: “The world of Taskmaster is perfect for VR”, adding “Combining the hilarity of the show with the freedom of virtual reality gives players an immersive (and slightly mad) experience”.

Little Alex Horne commented, also, saying: “Genuinely, this is extraordinary, brilliant and very fun. Also, I’ve always wanted to be a contestant on Taskmaster so this is great for me as a VR user, except that I will also have my virtual self watching my attempts and undermining my confidence so I may well regret the whole venture after I’ve had a go”. Next up, a No More Jockeys game, right Alex?

Taskmaster VR is set to offer fans and gamers an immersive opportunity to engage with their favourite show and its stars in an entirely new way. The TV sensation’s mastermind Alex Horne and magnificent host Greg Davies will be with the player every step of the way in this fully voice acted experience. Combining the creativity of Taskmaster with cutting-edge virtual reality technology, players will step into the shoes of an intrepid contestant and let loose in the Taskmaster House and studio in their attempt to claim Greg’s glistening golden head trophy and call themselves a Taskmaster Champion. From the lab to the caravan to the garden, you’ll have the opportunity to completely immerse yourself in the iconic house and become part of the show while encountering some familiar faces along the way. Expect laughter, creativity, and fun for all ages. Whether you’re a die-hard Taskmaster enthusiast or new to the concept, this VR game is sure to entertain and amuse. And remember, all of the information is on the Task. Your time starts now.

Even Greg Davies had words for the VR experience: “The team have done an incredible job and the game is a really exciting addition to the Taskmaster world. On a personal note, the creation of a virtual reality Taskmaster takes me ever closer to my ultimate goal of working without even leaving my sofa”.

Jon Thoday, executive producer of Taskmaster, added: “We are delighted to be working with Draw & Code to expand Taskmaster to the gaming world and see the creative mind of Alex Horne and his team played out in virtual reality”.

Taskmaster VR is coming to Meta Quest 2 and 3 in 2024.