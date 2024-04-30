Pine Hearts is coming in May to PC and Switch

Publisher Little Nook has announced that Hyper Luminal Games’ narrative-adventure Pine Hearts will be launching simultaneously for PC and Switch on May 23rd. It was originally only announced for PC, but now we know it’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch as well.

To confirm all of this, a new trailer has been released which Little Nook says shows off “some of the charming, caring characters, activities and locales players will encounter while visiting the picturesque Pine Hearts Caravan Park.”

Check out that trailer, below:

In Pine Hearts players will hop into the wee hiking boots of Tyke, and set off on a vibrant adventure full of mystery and memories, in which every corner of this delightful little world plays host to wholesome encounters and some light puzzle solving. By helping the locals and making new friends they will unravel a warm and whimsical tale about love, life, memories, and family.

The developer and publisher also confirmed the accessibility options, which include “Simplified Controls, Colour Blocking Mode, Full Control Remapping and more” and will be there at launch. There will also be a 10% discount on the game during the first week of launch, and it’s available to wishlist now.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

An introduction to Tyke and the start of his journey in Pine Hearts Caravan Park

Meet other campers, make friends, have cookouts and maybe even help to track down a mysterious monster in the woods

Gather wood for campfires, munch marshmallows, pet dogs, and learn how to grill the perfect burger

Jump into Tyke’s childhood memories as he reflects on times he spent in the park with his father

Pine Hearts is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 23rd, it’ll cost £15.99 / $19.99 on either platform. There’s also a special edition bundle which adds a digital artbook and soundtrack for £22.99.