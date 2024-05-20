MultiVersus adds Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith to its roster

MultiVersus has received a cinematic launch trailer today which shows off two new characters coming at launch: Agent Smith and Jason Voorhees. The trailer shows off many of the characters fighting each other until Rick Sanchez leads the good guys to the feet of the Joker, only two see the new characters stood by his side, ready to kick some ass.

The free-to-play fighter releases on May 28, and getting to play as Agent Smith from The Matrix films and Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise is pretty awesome. Both fighters will join MultiVersus as part of Season 1: Puns & Villainy, with Jason being available at launch and Agent Smith releasing later in the season.

The updated roster for MultiVersus can be found below:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Black Adam

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty)

Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins)

Reindog

Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th)

Agent Smith (The Matrix)

We played a lot of MultiVersus when it released in 2022, and while new fighters have been released since then, we still enjoyed it a lot. We said, “MultiVersus offers a pleasant alternative to Smash Bros. There’s no denying they look almost identical from the outside, but once you start to notice the nuances and the whole two-player attacks and move sets, it becomes a much different fighter. I can’t wait to get my hands on the Iron Giant, and hopefully down the line they’ll introduce a ton of different characters from across their most popular franchises.”

You can watch the exciting cinematic trailer for MultiVersus which features Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith below: