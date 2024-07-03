Agent Smith gameplay video released for MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Games has today released a brand new trailer showing off the first look of gameplay for Agent Smith in MultiVersus. He will be joining the roster from July 8 as part of Season 1: Puns & Villany, giving players the chance to acquire the main enemy to Neo in The Matrix franchise.

Agent Smith is a Bruiser class character with a moveset befitting his role as a defender of the Matrix. With staggering speed, uncanny aim, and an insatiable hunger for control, he’s ready to make the Multiverse his playground. In the new video, Agent Smith can be seen leveraging his close-range combat and shooting skills, teleporting to close the distance in the middle of battle, and calling in support from another Agent.

To be able to play as Agent Smith in MultiVersus from July 8, players will need to participate in the season-long “Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free!” event. By competing in boss nodes in the PvE Rifts mode, players can earn rewards and play as the character for free.

Jason Vorhees was the last character to be released, and with Agent Smith soon to be available, MultiVersus are going hard on villains in the game, especially as Joker was also added recently. We replayed the game recently and said “I already loved Multiversus when I played it a couple of years ago, but the amount of new and exciting stuff coming when the game launches in full still managed to blow me away. Rifts add a whole new way to enjoy the game without having to play online against real people, and the new characters are a blast to play as. I’m not sure I’ll be able to put Multiversus down after covering it this time, and since you don’t need to pay anything to give it a go then it’s an incredibly easy recommendation if you’re looking for a fun new multiplayer game.”