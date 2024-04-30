Park Beyond gets new theme world via “Beyond the Depths” addon

Bandai Namco has announced that Beyond the Depths for Park Beyond is out now, as part of the annual pass, but also available separately.

The publisher says: “Inspired by Greek mythology and water monsters, Beyond the Depth adds two new maps to create crazy parks in, new rides, impossifications, animators and more than 250 decoration items allowing players to create a whole matching section to their parks.”

Check out the new trailer, showing off the new rides in action:

As a water ride, everyone is receiving the Log Flume coaster which comes with many adapted coaster modules from non-water coasters and two completely new coaster modules, the Turntable and the Waterfall module. Along with this new content, several food and drink items have received fitting modifiers that will affect the needs of your visitors. Consumables can now have modifiers like spicy, refreshing, soothing, energizing or heavy. To ease your placement and building experience pillars, fences, eaves and trims have now been categorized in the same way as walls, roofs and ceilings to make your desired building pieces easier to access. On top of that, the search function in the placement menu now also works for object tags. With this patch you will also have an easier time finding the save game you are looking for as we have added live park thumbnails and the ability to add custom names to your save games.

Bandai Namco also added that “Along with this release, Park Beyond receives an update bringing fixes, performance improvements and free additional in-game content: two new coaster modules (turntable and waterfall) and a new type of track, the log flume. These tracks are a landmark of theme parks everywhere in the world and are designed specifically for the visitor’s pressing splashing needs, making it a perfect addition to any park!”

In our Park Beyond review, we said: “It’s a nice, accessible, mostly stress-free park building experience that may lack a bit of meat on its bones for fans of things like Rollercoaster Tycoon, but it’s a great way to kill a few hours nonetheless.”

Park Beyond is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.