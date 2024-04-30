C-Smash VRS getting a free update that adds new modes and features

RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood has announced a free update for C-Smash VRS coming tomorrow, that’ll add a heap of features.

The update will be released on May 1st for PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, Pro, and Pico 4 and Pico Pro 4, and adds new features, improvements, and even some bug fixes.

First up, then, here’s the new features:

Time Attack Mode: Smash the most blocks within the time limit and take your place in the monthly leaderboard.

Smash the most blocks within the time limit and take your place in the monthly leaderboard. Leaderboard Enhancement: Now easily view the top 10 entries and filter to see your own position by selecting any leaderboard.

Now easily view the top 10 entries and filter to see your own position by selecting any leaderboard. Feature Shortcut: Access new features and find online matches quickly with the new button on the main menu.

Next on the list, there’s some gameplay improvements, as follows:

Practice Mode: Hone your skills with the endless practice mode, accessible from the single-player menu.

Hone your skills with the endless practice mode, accessible from the single-player menu. Teleport Movement Update: The teleport movement setting will now predict the ball’s trajectory and will move you into an optimal position for a clean hit.

The teleport movement setting will now predict the ball’s trajectory and will move you into an optimal position for a clean hit. Pause Time Setting (Single Player): Never miss the action with the new pause time setting for teleport movement, ensuring seamless repositioning in single-player modes.

Never miss the action with the new pause time setting for teleport movement, ensuring seamless repositioning in single-player modes. Reduced Movement Option (Single Player): A new reduced movement setting, applying a higher “pull” strength to the ball for those who prefer a stationary playstyle.

And lastly, there are bug fixes and quality of life updates. Elsewhere, C-Smash VRS – New Dimension has been announced for PS5 in the Summer, which will be a version of the game that doesn’t require VR headsets to play.

In our review of the Meta Quest version, we said: “The single player is fun if a little bare, but it’s a great way to work up a sweat if you stick with it. The multiplayer includes similar modes to other platforms it has featured on, and while there are similar sports titles that do a great job within the genre, this is one of the finest thanks to great swinging mechanics, and a quality soundtrack.”

C-Smash VRS is available for PS VR2, Meta Quest 2/3/Pro and PICO 4/4 Pro.