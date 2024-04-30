C-Smash VRS getting a free update that adds new modes and features

RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood has announced a free update for C-Smash VRS coming tomorrow, that’ll add a heap of features.
The update will be released on May 1st for PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, Pro, and Pico 4 and Pico Pro 4, and adds new features, improvements, and even some bug fixes.
First up, then, here’s the new features:
- Time Attack Mode: Smash the most blocks within the time limit and take your place in the monthly leaderboard.
- Leaderboard Enhancement: Now easily view the top 10 entries and filter to see your own position by selecting any leaderboard.
- Feature Shortcut: Access new features and find online matches quickly with the new button on the main menu.
Next on the list, there’s some gameplay improvements, as follows:
- Practice Mode: Hone your skills with the endless practice mode, accessible from the single-player menu.
- Teleport Movement Update: The teleport movement setting will now predict the ball’s trajectory and will move you into an optimal position for a clean hit.
- Pause Time Setting (Single Player): Never miss the action with the new pause time setting for teleport movement, ensuring seamless repositioning in single-player modes.
- Reduced Movement Option (Single Player): A new reduced movement setting, applying a higher “pull” strength to the ball for those who prefer a stationary playstyle.
And lastly, there are bug fixes and quality of life updates. Elsewhere, C-Smash VRS – New Dimension has been announced for PS5 in the Summer, which will be a version of the game that doesn’t require VR headsets to play.
In our review of the Meta Quest version, we said: “The single player is fun if a little bare, but it’s a great way to work up a sweat if you stick with it. The multiplayer includes similar modes to other platforms it has featured on, and while there are similar sports titles that do a great job within the genre, this is one of the finest thanks to great swinging mechanics, and a quality soundtrack.”
C-Smash VRS is available for PS VR2, Meta Quest 2/3/Pro and PICO 4/4 Pro.