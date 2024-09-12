C-Smash VRS New Dimension demo released

RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood have together announced a demo for upcoming PlayStation 5 title, C-Smash VRS New Dimension.

Available now, C-Smash VRS New Dimension is a third person title like the VR game C-Smash VRS, but developed for flat-screen play. This new version of the game is more like the original Cosmic Smash SEGA Dreamcast title that started it all.

The demo contains the brand new Time Attack mode, which is a “2-minute fast paced challenge with Global Leaderboards, as well as a Tutorial.” You can queue up the demo from mobile or web by visiting this link.

C-Smash VRS New Dimension will offer a whole new kind of Hybrid Multiplayer, inviting PS VR2 players to play with PS5 players across dimensions. A world first for a sports title. C-Smash VRS – and its upcoming New Dimension PS5 update – combines the very best of racket sports with block breaking, with 140+ stylish levels, iconic graphic design and hypnotic original music. Players move, dash and duck, performing intense shots, leaps and power smashes while racing against time, either solo or with a friend. With a variety of modes, players can journey to the edge of space and time in single player or make a cosmic connection with a friend and take part in Versus and Co-Op fun. C-Smash VRS includes several 1P and 2P modes, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training, Infinity Co-Op, a Boss challenge and an unforgiving AI BOT. Cross-platform Leaderboards, rich Player Stats, powerups like Multi-Ball, Portal and more add infinite replay value.

“There is something magical about seeing one player moving their whole body on one side, while the other pulls off crazy moves like wall jumps on a PlayStation Portal, for instance,” says RapidEyeMovers’ Director Jörg Tittel. “PS VR2 and PS5 players will each have their unique advantages, but anyone will be able to play and win at the end of the month!”

C-Smash VRS New Dimension is coming to PS5 on September 26th.