C-Smash VRS Meta Quest review

It always seemed like a given, but C-Smash VRS has found its way onto Meta Quest. A reimagining of Cosmic Smash on the SEGA Dreamcast, it’s both cathartic and energetic, where you get out what you put in by playing squash in space. Set to a rave soundtrack featuring tracks by one of the musicians from Rez and featuring old school science fiction visuals, the physicality makes for a great workout if you’d rather skip out on the gym, but the simplicity offers a decent gameplay loop and an addictive challenge.

Like a mix of Breakout and squash, C-Smash VRS sees you break various targets with each swing of the ball, and once they’re all gone you get a grade and score based on your performance. There are ways to reach higher scores such as never missing a hit and breaking multiple targets in one shot, and while it is simple there’s a lot of skill involved. Just like the real sport, the positioning of your swing and how you hit the ball effects where each shot lands, and moving to connect can be tiring.

It’s a great way to get in some exercise, but for those who’d rather play on the sofa you’ll still be able to. One disadvantage of playing at room scale is you need a decent amount of space, but most people will be able to play without smashing a plant or mirror. Serving with your left hand is a case of pulling the left trigger and pulling the ball towards you in any direction you choose, then letting go and swinging with your right hand. There’s plenty of skill involved as well because of the variety of shots, giving you lots of control, especially once you begin to master of the nuances on offer.

When using the left stick to move left or right, I found it tricky to connect with the ball as it can be pretty fast-paced. It’s more of a learning curve as the response time and fluidity feel much like a real sport. Practice makes you better, but it’s the unnatural movement that can catch you out in C-Smash VRS. Once you’ve gotten over the hiccups of failure through to moving at the right time, you’ll get a great deal of enjoyment out of it.

The single player sees you picking a path and taking on different stages. Its minimalistic visuals allow you to put great focus on your playing, and there are few distractions, but I couldn’t help smiling when I saw the workers of the spaceships vibing in the background. You won’t be going up against bosses and there’s no story, but the soundtrack plays a similar role like it does in Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite, giving you added motivation to reach the next stage to see what great music is waiting for you.

C-Smash VRS is great on Meta Quest. It features responsive controls and some bold and colourful stages that push you to break all the blocks and get the highest score possible. The single player is fun if a little bare, but it’s a great way to work up a sweat if you stick with it. The multiplayer includes similar modes to other platforms it has featured on, and while there are similar sports titles that do a great job within the genre, this is one of the finest thanks to great swinging mechanics, and a quality soundtrack.